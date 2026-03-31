Watch: Adam Mueller, Louisville Linebackers Discuss First Half of Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've now hit the halfway mark of spring ball for the Louisville football program. As quickly as started, the Cardinals have already conducted seven practice sessions, with eight more to go - including the spring game on Apr. 17 to wrap up spring ball.

On top of serving as a preparation period for the 2026 season this fall, it's been an adjustment period for players and coaches who are in new roles. This includes Adam Mueller, who takes over as the linebackers coach after being a quality control coach for the last three years.

"Getting promoted to that full time role has been nothing short of amazing. I've got eight great linebackers in the room, two really, really veteran guys. Coach likes to throw a lot of football at us, so the things that we do on defense here, it's a lot of fun. We make a lot of plays in practice. My role has changed, but what I told the guys was, I'm just going from the back of the room, coach (Mark) Ivey was leading it before, just going to the front of the room."

Despite three-time leading tackler T.J. Quinn exhausting his eligibility, Mueller takes over a very good linebacking corps. Stanquan Clark and T.J. Capers are two very proven veteran linebackers, while backups Trent Carter, Caleb Matelau and Cameron White have shown some promise in spring ball.

Through the first half of spring ball, Mueller has liked what he has seen out of his group.

"I think we're playing physical," Mueller said. "I've challenged every player to raise the bar for the whole entire team. Everybody's looking at the linebackers. You're in the center of the defense. We want to bring that physicality. What Coach Ivey has really emphasized in our defensive unit meetings, and as defense as a whole, you got to bring the physicality. Coach Ivey, he coached a physical, physical group the last three years. I want to do everything I can to keep that mentality going."

On Tuesday, Mueller, Capers and Clark took time to meet with the media. They discussed the first half of spring practice, Mueller's promotion to linebackers coach, playing without Quinn, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Linebackers Coach Adam Mueller

Linebackers T.J. Capers and Stanquan Clark

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(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)