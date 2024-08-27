WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Officially Rejoins Louisville Football Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is officially back.
The Louisville football program announced Tuesday that the wide receiver has been added to the roster, and that he will join the Cardinals in practice later this afternoon. He will be immediately eligible to play so long as he meets certain academic requirements, according to legislation passed by the NCAA earlier this year.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound slot receiver spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Louisville, but entered the transfer portal soon after the end of the 2023 season. He later committed to South Carolina this past January.
Last week, rumors had flooded social media regarding Huggins-Bruce's status with the Gamecocks, as well as his potential interest in returning to the Cardinals. This past Thursday, he officially re-enrolled at Louisville, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Huggins-Bruce was no longer part of the Gamecocks' football team.
During Huggins-Bruce's three years as a Cardinal, he was a regular fixture of Louisville's passing attack, if not a touch under-utilized. Across 39 career games and 12 starts, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster hauled in 80 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 67 yards and a score.
The Dillon, SC. native burst onto the scene as a true freshman, catching 29 passes for 44 yards and four touchdowns. However, his overall usage and production would decrease over the next two seasons, and he never took on a large role in the passing attack. He caught 31 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, then just 20 passes for 312 yards and four scores in his first season under Jeff Brohm.
Huggins-Bruce's return comes at a great time considering recent developments in the wide receiver room. On the final day of fall camp, Caullin Lacy suffered a broken collarbone and is set to miss an "extended period of time."
The Cardinals will kick off the 2024 season against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
