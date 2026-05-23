Local Product Names Louisville to Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to place an emphasis on in-state recruiting, especially when it comes to prospects in their own backyard.

Elijah Burns-Crump, a safety who plays here in the city of Louisville for Trinity HS, announced his list of top seven schools on Saturday, with the hometown Cardinals making the cut.

Auburn, Duke, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue and Stanford are also in the running to land a commitment from Burns-Crump. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and others.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound safety ranks as high as the 14th-ranked prospect in the Commonwealth and the No. 93 safety in the nation, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 848 prospect in the 2027 cycle, as well as the sixth-highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in the state.

Burns-Crump is coming off of a successful junior campaign for Trinity. He finished with 56 tackles, four for loss, four interceptions - inclduing two pick-sixes - and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He helped the Shamrocks go 13-2 overall, which included a KHSAA Class 6A state championship.

While Penn State is viewed as the favorite to land Burns-Crump, the Trinity-to-Louisville pipeline could play a factor in helping the safety stay home. The Cardinals already have a paid of commitments from Shamrocks in the Class of 2027, with cornerback Allen Evans IV and defensive lineman Sebastian Blue already in the fold. UofL has three 2027 prospects from city committed, with Christian Academy wideout Ja'Hyde Brown joining Blue and Evans.

Louisville currently sports a 14-man 2027 recruiting class. It ranks as the No. 16 class in the cycle, which is on pace to be the best class in school history. Four of their commitments are four-stars: Brown, Evans, wide receiver Chuck Alexander and tight end D'Angelo White.

Following some very early action in the class, Louisville is starting to re-gain momentum. Over the last couple weeks, the Cardinals were named to Owings Mills (Mary.) McDonogh School wide receiver Carlos Ferguson's top school, and also landed a commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community defensive lineman Jesiah Fields.

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(Photo of Elijah Burns-Crump via On3)