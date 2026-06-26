Elite '27 CB, Louisville Commit Allen Evans IV Flips to SEC School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2027 prospect is deciding to play elsewhere after originally opting to play for the Louisville football program - and this time, it's one of their top recruits in the cycle.

Cornerback Allen Evans IV, a top-100 prospect who plays here in the Derby City at Trinity High School, announced Friday that he has flipped his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt.

Evans had previously been committed to Louisville since mid-January, doing so during the Navy All-American Bowl, and picked them over held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others. However, that didn't stop other schools' pursuit of Evans, with places like Kentucky and Penn State working to flip him before the Commodores were able to pull it off.

Losing the 6-foot-2, 182-pound corner is a massive blow to Louisville's recruiting class. Not only was he a consensus four-star prospect, he ranks as high as the No. 76 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the state and 145th-ranked prospect overall, and With a Composite rating of 0.9388, he was the ninth-highest-rated prospect to commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era.

Evans was the definition of a shutdown corner for the Shamrocks this past season. He finished the season with 28 tackles plus two interceptions, and did not allow a single touchdown, earning MaxPreps Second-Team Junior All-American honors. He helped Trinity go 13-2 and capture their third straight KHSAA Class 6A state championship.

He's the third 2027 prospect to decommit from Louisville in the last two weeks, with Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume flipping to Boston College and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day wide receiver/safety Brooklyn Maxey flipping to Kansas State. The Cardinals have had five total decommits in this cycle, with quarterback Jack Sorgi and wide receiver Darion Moseley both doing so this past spring, eventually committing to Wisconsin and Arkansas, respectively.

Despite the recent decommitments, it's still be a successful month of June out on the 2027 recruiting trail for Louisville. Over the last few weeks, they've landed commitments from five prospects: quarterback Dre'Mail Carothers, offensive lineman Kyson Mallard, running back A.J. Tillman Jr., linebacker Darrian Tomlin and safety Keontay Toomer.

Following Evans' decommitment, Louisville's Class of 2027 now sports 16 commitments. This class ranks as the No. 29 class in the cycle, sporting a quartet of four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

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(Photo of Allen Evans IV via Instagram)