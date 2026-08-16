Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are set to face each other in a series rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 3-0 in the series opener on Friday, but the Cardinals bounced back with an 8-4 win on Saturday.

The Cubs enter today's action with a six-game lead in the race for the top wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 3.5 games back from a postseason berth, so a win today would give them some great momentum heading into next week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this NL Central series finale.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals +1.5 (-140)

Cubs -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline

Cardinals +162

Cubs -174

Total

OVER 8.5 (-124)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Hunter Dobbins, RHP (2-3, 3.40 ERA)

Chicago: Edward Cabrera, RHP (5-4, 5.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN App

Cardinals record: 62-61

Cubs record: 72-52

Cardinals vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Seiya Suzuki has been red-hot for the Cubs lately. He has an OPS of .973 over the past 30 days, while rocking a batting average of .298 in that time frame. He has already recorded three hits, including a home run, through the first two games of the series. Let's bet on him to keep his hot streak alive this afternoon by recording 2+ total bases.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I made the case for betting on the Cubs to win and cover the -1.5 run line:

The Chicago Cubs' offense has been rolling lately, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 118. The Cardinals' offense has been trending in the opposite direction, ranking 23rd in wRC+ in that same time frame.

You may think the Cardinals have the advantage in pitching in this game with Hunter Dobbins (3.40 ERA) taking on Edward Cabrera (5.10 ERA), but the Cubs have had success against Dobbins in the past. In fact, the Chicago lineup has a combined career batting average of .300 against Dobbins.

With the game set to take place at Wrigley Field, I'll bet the Cubs cruise to a comfortable victory.

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+116) via FanDuel

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