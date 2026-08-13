Walz Adds Roman Tubner and Gina Cerezuela to 2026-27 Staff

While we are still a few months away from tip, Jeff Walz announced two additions to his staff today ahead of the 2026-27 season. Roman Tubner has been added to the staff as an Assistant Coach and Gina Cerezuela is coming on as the Director of Player Development.

Tubner comes to Louisville after spending the previous two seasons at Tennessee as an assistant coach. In both seasons, the Vols reached the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 during the 2024-25 season. On the recruiting trail at Tennessee, he helped put together the top ranked recruiting class in 2025 according to 247Sports. In 2024, Tubner attended the SEC Coaches Opportunity Forum which empowers participants with knowledge, skills and resources necessary to progress toward head coaching positions in their respective sports. Prior to Tennessee, Tubner spent three seasons at Alabama. A 2019 selection to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's 30 Under Thirty and a member of Silver Waves Media's 2023 50 Most Impactful Assistants, he helped the Crimson Tide to three consecutive 20+ win seasons for the first time since 1999. Tubner was impactful in recruiting while at Alabama, where he led the charge in the signing or commitment of 16 players during his tenure as recruiting coordinator. He helped land a 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 11 by espnW and a portal class rated No. 25 by 247Sports.

Cerezuela joins the Cardinals after spending the last three seasons at South Florida as an assistant coach and director of global recruiting. In her final season with the Bulls, she recruited and developed four All-ACC selections. Over her entire tenure at South Florida, she contributed to the recruitment and development of 16 All-AAC selections. The Bulls amassed a winning record in all three of her seasons and eclipsed 20 wins in each of the previous two seasons. In the 2024-25 season, South Florida won the American Conference Tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history. Prior to her time at South Florida, Cerezuela was a recruiting coordinator for Pickus. Prior to that, she was a player development coach for CB Ripollet and Holdat in Barcelona in 2021 and 2022. Cerezuela started her coaching career with Femeni Maresme (Barcelona, Spain), as an assistant women's basketball coach. From 2019-20, she helped guide the program to the state championship before the season was cut short due to Covid-19.