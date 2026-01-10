Louisville Loses WR Antonio Meeks to Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football wide receiver Antonio Meeks plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Friday night on social media.

"I’ve decided to officially enter the transfer portal," he said on Twitter/X. "Much love card nation."

Meeks is one of 24 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have nearly gained all their losses, as they have secured 19 transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this last Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals after transferring in from Tuskegee. After catching just three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in four games back in 2024, he took a step forward this past season. Playing in all 13 games with three starts, Meeks caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Meeks had a productive two-year run with the Golden Tigers, who operate at the Division II level, hauling in 74 catches for 1,437 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time there. The Las Vegas native caught 31 passes for 692 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022, then logged 43 receptions for 745 yards and five score as a sophomore in 2023.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Antonio Meeks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

