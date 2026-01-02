Report: Louisville LB Antonio Watts to Enter Transfer Portal

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just suffered another massive portal defection.

Linebacker/safety Antonio Watts, a multi-year starter for the Cardinals, plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Watts is the 21st scholarship player for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle, joining players like running back Isaac Brown and defensive end A.J. Green. The 14-day window officially opened on Friday, and under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, this will be the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky