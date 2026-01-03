Report: Louisville LB Antonio Watts No Longer Entering Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Antonio Watts has had a change of heart.

Less than 24 hours after reportedly planning to enter his name into the transfer portal, the standout linebacker/safety will instead return to the the Louisville football program for the 2026 season, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. On3's Pete Nakos confirmed that Watts inked a new deal with the Cardinals.

Watts is the second significant defensive retention for Louisville since the transfer portal window opened up. Star edge rusher Clev Lubin also announced that he will be running it back.

Still, Louisville has had 21 players that have announced their intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. The 14-day window officially opened on Friday, and under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, this will be the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

Since setting foot on campus, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Watts has been a crucial component of Louisville's defense at the STAR position. He's been a starter for the past two seasons, while getting regular playing time for the last three.

This past season was cut short for Watts due to a knee injury suffered on Nov. 14 vs. Clemson, but he still wound up having a career year. In 10 starts, he logged 41 tackles (21 solo), 6.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, a team-best three interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He took home an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

The Columbus, Ga. native redshirted the 2022 season, was a go-to reserve in 2023 when head coach Jeff Brohm took over, then jumped incumbent Benjamin Perry as the starting STAR in 2024. In 38 total games played for Louisville, including 23 states, Watts has collected 123 tackles, 19.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Antonio Watts: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

