Delaware Transfer OL Anwar O'Neal Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured another offensive line transfer for next season.

Former Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's the second O-lineman transfer of the day to commit, following Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty.

O'Neal is Louisville's sixth portal commitment of the cycle. He joins Daugherty, Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri running back Marquise Davis and Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell.

These six are the first to offset 21 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The hulking 6-foot-5, 309-pound lineman was a two-year starter at left tackle for Delaware, and was one of the better O-linemen in Conference USA this season. Starting in 12 games while playing 588 pass blocking snaps and 910 snaps overall, O'Neal allowed just six sacks and 19 total pressures all year. He earned an All-Conference USA honorable mention for his efforts.

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2023, O'Neal was elevated to starter in 2024 - Delaware's final season at the FCS level. That year, the Philadelphia native started all 11 games - seven at left tackle and four at right tackle - and gave up only one sack and 16 total pressures in 441 pass block snaps and 768 blocking snaps overall.

Despite losing most of their starters on the offensive line, this area of the field is shaping up to be a formidable unit next year. O'Neal and Daugherty are transferring in, while Jordan Church and Lance Robinson are running it back for the 2026 season.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Anwar O'Neal: William Bretzger - Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

