Louisville Football Receives Votes in Week 10 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is still be unranked, they're back within striking distance of jumping back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) garnered five points in week 10 of the AP Top 25 to land back in the "others receiving votes" section after garnering no votes last week, earning a de facto ranking of No. 30.
Louisville dug themselves out of a 20-point deficit at Boston College in their last time out, mounting a second half comeback to escape Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 win. It marked the fourth-largest comeback win in school history, and the largest since Lamar Jackson led a 21-point comeback against Kentucky to win 38-24 on Nov. 28, 2015.
Next up, Louisville will stay on the road and head to Death Valley for a showdown with top-ten Clemson. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 10)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Oregon (1,549 - 61)
- Georgia (1,467 - 1)
- Penn State (1,417)
- Ohio State (1,324)
- Miami (1,283)
- Texas (1,276)
- Tennessee (1,081)
- Notre Dame (1,000)
- BYU (995)
- Texas A&M (972)
- Clemson (968)
- Iowa State (968)
- Indiana (952)
- Alabama (706)
- Boise State (619)
- LSU (577)
- Kansas State (571)
- Pitt (570)
- Ole Miss (471)
- SMU (400)
- Army (312)
- Washington State (220)
- Colorado (152)
- Illinois (113)
- Missouri (44)
Others receiving votes:
Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X