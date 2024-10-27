Louisville Report

Louisville Football Receives Votes in Week 10 AP Top 25

The Cardinals earned a comeback win at Boston College to earn votes in the AP Poll.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is still be unranked, they're back within striking distance of jumping back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) garnered five points in week 10 of the AP Top 25 to land back in the "others receiving votes" section after garnering no votes last week, earning a de facto ranking of No. 30.

Louisville dug themselves out of a 20-point deficit at Boston College in their last time out, mounting a second half comeback to escape Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 win. It marked the fourth-largest comeback win in school history, and the largest since Lamar Jackson led a 21-point comeback against Kentucky to win 38-24 on Nov. 28, 2015.

Next up, Louisville will stay on the road and head to Death Valley for a showdown with top-ten Clemson. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 10)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Oregon (1,549 - 61)
  2. Georgia (1,467 - 1)
  3. Penn State (1,417)
  4. Ohio State (1,324)
  5. Miami (1,283)
  6. Texas (1,276)
  7. Tennessee (1,081)
  8. Notre Dame (1,000)
  9. BYU (995)
  10. Texas A&M (972)
  11. Clemson (968)
  12. Iowa State (968)
  13. Indiana (952)
  14. Alabama (706)
  15. Boise State (619)
  16. LSU (577)
  17. Kansas State (571)
  18. Pitt (570)
  19. Ole Miss (471)
  20. SMU (400)
  21. Army (312)
  22. Washington State (220)
  23. Colorado (152)
  24. Illinois (113)
  25. Missouri (44)

Others receiving votes:

Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

(Photo of Tyler Shough: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

