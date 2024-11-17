Louisville Report

Louisville Football Falls Out of Week 13 AP Top 25

The Cardinals were dealt a stunning upset loss at Stanford this past Saturday.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) is wrapped up against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program suffered a stunning upset loss at Stanford this past Saturday, and as expected, they've taken a tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (6-4, 4-3 ACC) garnered 15 votes in week 13 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 22 in last week’s poll to the "others receiving votes" section this week and a de facto ranking of No. 30.

Louisville entered their matchup with Stanford as a 20.5-point favorite, but were dealt a 38-35 defeat for their fifth-worst loss by point spread in school history. Stanford scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Next up, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium to wrap up ACC play with their home finale vs. Pitt. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 13)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Oregon (1,550 - 62)
  2. Ohio State (1,485)
  3. Texas (1,413)
  4. Penn State (1,319)
  5. Indiana (1,310)
  6. Notre Dame (1,191)
  7. Alabama (1,130)
  8. Georgia (1,113)
  9. Ole Miss (1,083)
  10. Tennessee (953)
  11. Miami (945)
  12. Boise State (880)
  13. SMU (810)
  14. BYU (785)
  15. Texas A&M (687)
  16. Colorado (583)
  17. Clemson (559)
  18. Army (555)
  19. South Carolina (444)
  20. Tulane (323)
  21. Arizona State (322)
  22. Iowa State (256)
  23. UNLV (125)
  24. Illinos (74)
  25. Washington State (61)

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.

(Photo of Chris Bell: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images

