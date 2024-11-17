Louisville Football Falls Out of Week 13 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program suffered a stunning upset loss at Stanford this past Saturday, and as expected, they've taken a tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (6-4, 4-3 ACC) garnered 15 votes in week 13 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 22 in last week’s poll to the "others receiving votes" section this week and a de facto ranking of No. 30.
Louisville entered their matchup with Stanford as a 20.5-point favorite, but were dealt a 38-35 defeat for their fifth-worst loss by point spread in school history. Stanford scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
Next up, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium to wrap up ACC play with their home finale vs. Pitt. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 13)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Oregon (1,550 - 62)
- Ohio State (1,485)
- Texas (1,413)
- Penn State (1,319)
- Indiana (1,310)
- Notre Dame (1,191)
- Alabama (1,130)
- Georgia (1,113)
- Ole Miss (1,083)
- Tennessee (953)
- Miami (945)
- Boise State (880)
- SMU (810)
- BYU (785)
- Texas A&M (687)
- Colorado (583)
- Clemson (559)
- Army (555)
- South Carolina (444)
- Tulane (323)
- Arizona State (322)
- Iowa State (256)
- UNLV (125)
- Illinos (74)
- Washington State (61)
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
