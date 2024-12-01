Louisville Report

Louisville Football Still Receiving Votes in Week 15 AP Top 25

The Cardinals stomped the Wildcats to cap off the regular season.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is closing out the regular season still within striking distance in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 ACC) garnered 45 votes in week 15 of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section this week and earning a de facto ranking of No. 27.

Louisville capped off the regular season in style, delivering a 41-14 beatdown to Kentucky to snap a five-game losing streak in the Battle for the Governor's Cup. The Cardinals out-gained the Wildcats 486-to-328, which running back Isaac Brown rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense forcing five turnovers.

Next up, Louisville awaits their postseason draw. They will learn their bowl selection on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 15)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Oregon (1,550 - 62)
  2. Texas (1,484)
  3. Penn State (1,378)
  4. Notre Dame (1,373)
  5. Georgia (1,302)
  6. Tennessee (1,200)
  7. Ohio State (1,174)
  8. SMU (1,127)
  9. Indiana (1,059)
  10. Boise State (1,036)
  11. Alabama (840)
  12. Arizona State (832)
  13. South Carolina (789)
  14. Miami (756)
  15. Ole Miss (717)
  16. Iowa State (647)
  17. BYU (548)
  18. Clemson (502)
  19. UNLV (340)
  20. Colorado (295)
  21. Illinois (274)
  22. Missouri (214)
  23. Syracuse (206)
  24. Army (182)
  25. Memphis (121)

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.

(Photo of Duke Watson: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
