Rams Sign Louisville DE Wesley Bailey to UDFA Deal

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wesley Bailey is heading out to the West Coast.

After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Louisville defensive end has inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the program announced Saturday.

Bailey is one of six former Cardinals to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining defensive tackle Rene Konga, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, quarterback Miller Moss, center Pete Nygra and linebacker T.J. Quinn. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

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(Photo of Wesley Bailey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)