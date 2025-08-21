Arnold Jackson, DeVante Parker to Have Jerseys Honored by Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two of the best receivers in the history of the Louisville football program will be officially getting honored this upcoming season.
Both Arnold Jackson and DeVante Parker will both have their jerseys honored during the 2025 season, the program announced Thursday. Jackson's No. 10 will be honored on Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Clemson, while Parker's No. 9 will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 29 against Kentucky.
Jackson and Parker will become the 29th and 30th players to have their jerseys honored by the Cardinals. Only two players, Lamar Jackson's No. 8 and Johnny Unitas' No. 16, have their jersey numbers permanently retired.
Playing from 1997 to 2000, Jackson is the most prolific wide receiver in program history, as his career marks in both receptions and receiving yards are still No. 1 in school history by wide margins. He was the very first player in NCAA history to reach the career 300-reception plateau, finishing right on the mark, while also finishing with 3,670 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns.
He was a starter from day one, snagging 46 receptions for 687 yards and seven touchdowns as just a freshman. His best work came during the 1998 and 1999 seasons, which were QB Chris Redman's final two years in college. He caught 90 passes for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1998, then followed that up with a school-record 101 receptions for a then-school-record 1,209 yards and nine touchdowns. While his worst season came as a senior, he still caught 63 receptions for 609 yards and five TDs.
Parker, who played from 2011 to 2014, is arguably the second-best receiver in program history behind Jackson. He is Louisville's leader in receiving touchdowns by a wide receiver (tied with tight end Ibn Green at 33) and overall yards per reception (17.8), as well as fourth in receiving yards (2,775).
The Louisville (Ky.) Ballard product was a standout freshman, logging 18 receptions for 291 yards and leading the team with six touchdowns. His breakout campaign came in 2012 as a sophomore, logging 40 catches for 744 yards and 10 scores. Statistically, his best season came as a junior in 2013, catching 55 balls for 885 yards and a school record-tying 12 touchdowns. Despite a foot injury limiting him to six games for his senior season, Parker still was able to log 43 receptions for 855 yards and five scores.
