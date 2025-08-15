Backup Quarterback Battle Still Ongoing in Louisville's Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is in full swing all across college football, and games are set to return in just over a week. For many programs, they're getting in their last few practice sessions before finally having to settle on a starting quarterback entering the upcoming 2025 season.
Fortunately for Louisville, they have long figured out who will be their starter under center. They landed USC transfer Miller Moss in the winter portal window, and his name has been penciled in at the top of the depth chart ever since.
While the Cardinals don't have a heated competition as to who will be the starting quarterback, what they do have in an ongoing battle for the No. 2 spot. With their season-opener just 16 days away, Deuce Adams and Brady Allen are still duking it out in fall camp for the right to be the backup.
"We have a good backup battle going," offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "Brady's been in our system quite a bit, Deuce has been here a little while. Those guys know the system. We're putting them in different situations, seeing how they handle it, and that battle will continue to go all the way up until we need them."
Allen is who has the most familiarity with the offense. He spent his true freshman season in 2022 at Purdue with the Brohms, and followed them to Louisville.
That being said, he's only appeared in three career games, going 2-of-4 for 15 yards. Additionally, he is someone who largely struggled in the open spring ball and fall camp practices ahead of the 2023 and 2024. But to Allen's credit, he seems to have finally taken meaningful steps forward heading into his redshirt junior year.
"I think his his comfortability in the offense is really high," Brohm said. "He knows what we're trying to do, where the ball is supposed to go, where guys are supposed to line up. He's able to line up guys if they're wrong, or answer their questions if they're not really sure what to do. His command of the offense is at a high level right now, which I think really helps him relax and just go out there and play football."
But don't count out Adams to win out in the end. While's he's yet to attempt a pass at the college level and has just a one-yard rush to his name, the redshirt freshman is teeming with potential thanks to his tools.
Adams has arguably the strongest arm on the team, and has genuine chunk play ability with his legs. While the accuracy element is still a work in progress, his improvement has skyrocketed since the spring.
"Deuce can move around a little bit," Brohm said. "He's done a good job of picking up the offense. I think he does add a little extra dynamic of being able to move the pocket, and do a little bit of the run game stuff if you need to. But he can throw the football. He can get it down the field. He's able to push the ball vertically, which is good to see."
Regardless of who eventually earns the backup spot, they certainly will have earned it. Not only have the coaches been pleased with the work put into fall camp by Adams and Allen, Moss has liked what he's seen as well.
"They've done a great job this camp," he said. "Deuce has a really good arm, really, really special athlete, he makes really great plays. Brady has tremendous knowledge of the playbook, he's been in it for a while, and then I think Mason's come a really long way as well."
In theory, Adams vs. Allen could have been the starting quarterback battle had Louisville not dipped back into the portal to land another signal caller. While this isn't the year for either player (injuries withstanding), they know that being patient and waiting for when their time eventually comes will pay off.
"It's hard because you want to play, and that's what you come to college to do," Allen said. "But you look at guys like Joe Burrow and Tom Brady, guys that sat and waited their turn. It's a big resource in the end, and I'm going to try to use that as much as possible. I'll use Miller (Moss) this year as much as much as possible too, and just try to be prepared as as I can."
But until then, while they still have each others backs off the field as teammates, the two are fierce competitors who are putting in their all in order to try and earn their spot on the depth chart.
"On the field, it's business," Adams said. "But you're being together all day, you're in the locker room together, we all have lockers right next to each other. We try to separate the two, but you definitely lock in on the field, you compete, you handle your business. But in meeting room, you laugh and joke, and be teammates."
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Deuce Adams: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky