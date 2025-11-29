Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The annual battle for the Governor's Cup is finally here. Statewide bragging rights for the Louisville and Kentucky football programs are on the line, and they're set to do battle today at noon from L&N Stadium.
Louisville is coming off of their worst performance of the Jeff Brohm era, getting dealt a 38-6 defeat at SMU this past Saturday. It marked their worst margin of defeat since dropping a 45-13 decision at Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Cardinals had a handful injuries come before and during the game, but regardless of who was available, they played uninspired football on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They put up a paltry 227 yards of total offense, while giving up a season-high 485 yards, thanks partly due to allowing the Mustangs to go 9-of-13 on third down.
As for the Wildcats, their 2025 season got off to a very rocky start. They won just two of their first seven games, prompting discussion regarding the future of head coach Mark Stoops. However, Kentucky has looked better over the last month, as that was followed up by a three-game winning streak. That being said, UK heads into their matchup at UofL having lost at Vanderbilt in their last time out.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Kentucky Wildcats (5-6, 2-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky