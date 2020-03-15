Mekhi Becton Ranked As Third Best Offensive Lineman Prospect In Updated SI Draft Rankings

With the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft still scheduled to go on as planned, one former Cardinal should still expect to hear his name called early in the draft.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated updated their rankings for each position of offensive prospects for the NFL Draft following the Scouting Combine, and former University of Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was tabbed as the third best offensive lineman prospect in the draft. He trails only Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

"Starting at left tackle in a new offense in 2019, Becton had switched sides (LT to RT) mid-game during the previous two seasons. Becton has rare size and length. Given his size, Becton has the strength you'd expect and is a mauler in the run game. While he has work to do for his pass protection to catch up to his prowess as a run blocker, he has rare movement skills for a man of his size with tremendous upside. Becton ran a 5.10, 40 with a 1.77 10-yard split at the combine."

Becton turned heads at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, running his 5.10 40-yard dash and 1.77 10-yard split while being 364lbs and 6'7" tall.

In Sports Illustrated's latest Mock Draft, Becton is projected to go at No. 10 overall to the Cleveland Browns, citing a need for the position following left tackle Greg Robinson's offseason arrest and right tackle Chris Hubbard's grade as the 76th best OT in the NFL out of 81 qualifiers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp