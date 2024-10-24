Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Eagle Insider's A.J. Black
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store this week, heading up to Chestnut Hill for a Friday night matchup with Boston College.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with A.J. Black of Eagle Insider to find out more about the Eagles:
1. Boston College got off to a great start to the season, but have not looked the same over the last month or so. What has been the main difference in this team between September and October?
The start of the season was real boost of energy for the Eagles, who were left in the lurch by Jeff Hafley who took a DC job with the Green Bay Packers at the last moment. An opening win on the road against Florida State who was ranked at the time, showed a physical team that could run the ball, and grab turnovers. We saw real consistency against four other teams even if there was some wonky conditions for each. BC held their own against a tough Missouri team on the road, dealt with monsoon like conditions (Michigan State) and didn't have Thomas Castellanos (Western Kentucky) but still found ways to either win or be competitive. Those positive vibes changed against UVA and Virginia Tech, where some concerning trends started to emerge for this team.
In the past two games the Eagles have turned the ball over six times, which as O'Brien has said is completely unacceptable if they are going to win games. Additionally, the tackling especially against the run has been a problem against the Hokies and Cavaliers. Last week against the Hokies Bhayshul Tuten ran the ball effectively, and had two monster runs where he basically wasn't touched. While they only allowed 121 yards against UVA most of that came in the second, but the wheels really came off against the Hokies who rushed for 368 yards. Other than that there has been some consistency issues on offense that have kept them out of the end zone.
2. Bill O’Brien has a background as an offensive-minded coach, but BC’s offense has struggled to get things going in his first season with the Eagles. What the has been the fundamental disconnect between what he wants to run and what he can run?
In my opinion it seems to me like he's trying to jam a square peg in a round hole. Boston College's offense last year clicked because they had a Top 20 rushing attack led by their quarterback Thomas Castellanos who ran for 1100 yards. This offseason O'Brien and his staff have worked to make him more of a quarterback. On one hand that has been great, as Castellanos has fewer bad throws and has been more efficient in the passing game. But he has lost a lot of the explosiveness from last year that made him so dangerous. BC spent the bye week before the VT game clearly fixing that as TC was running with a little more gusto this week, but the Eagles really need the Castellanos of old if they are going to win more games.
3. Louisville has struggled with defending dual threat quarterbacks at times this season, and Thomas Castellanos certainly fits that description. How has he improved or regressed on his breakout year last season?
Depends on what you are looking at. As mentioned above he has regressed running the ball, though some of that may be on the offensive line which isn't as dynamic as it was last year after losing guards Christian Mahogany and Kyle Hergel to the draft. He has been better throwing the ball, and there have been a lot less "what was that" type throws that killed BC last year. But his fumbling has been a major issue for the Eagles. Look at the start of last week, VT scores a quick touchdown, and almost right away TC fumbles it right back, and basically it's 14-0 before you had a chance to breathe. This has to get better if BC wants their offense to work.
4. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, BC has put together a solid defense up to this point in the season. What is their strength defensively, and who are some X-Factors to watch out for?
Donovan Ezeiruaku is the name I think everyone needs to know. He has nine sacks on the season, and almost single handedly won the game against Western Kentucky himself. He's a quick EDGE rusher, who is smart and demands a double team at all times. Additionally KP Price one of BC's safeties has really blossomed into a very good player in only his first year as a starter. He is a sure tackler, almost always is at the right place at the right time, and an anchor for a new secondary. New defensive coordinator Tim Lewis has done a solid job taking a defense that was apt to give up huge explosives too often last year and turning them into a bend don't break defense, and one that makes it hard on opposing offenses.
5. What is the one thing that Boston College has to do in order to pull off the upset?
Stop turning the ball over so much. Bill O'Brien has made that a point of emphasis (as he should) all week, and this is really the biggest issue the Eagles have. If they hadn't turned it over three times against VT, BC probably wouldn't have fallen so far behind, and could have used that third quarter surge to take a big lead, but that wasn't what happened. If they can hold on to the ball, take long extended drives like they have in many of their wins, they could battle here. But if they are sloppy, both in turnovers and tackling, this could get ugly.
(Photo of Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos: Peter Casey - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X