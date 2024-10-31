Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Clemson Tigers' Zach Lentz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of mounting an incredible comeback at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road, heading to Death Valley for a primetime showdown with No. 11 Clemson.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Zach Lentz of All Clemson Tigers to find out more about the Tigers:
1. Clemson struggled offensively last season in their first season with Garrett Riley as the OC, but are lighting up the scoreboard this season. What has been the key difference from last season to this season?
Clemson’s offensive struggles in 2023 under Garrett Riley’s initial season as Offensive Coordinator were evident, as the team adjusted to a new scheme and relied heavily on young talent. This season, though, Riley has opened up the playbook with a more dynamic approach that maximizes tempo and spacing, creating high-percentage opportunities for quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Tigers have also improved their offensive line play, especially in pass protection, giving Klubnik more time to make downfield reads and avoid rushed decisions. A balanced run game has added another layer to the offense, with the versatility in the backfield forcing defenses to stay honest, rather than zeroing in on Clemson’s passing game.
2. QB Cade Klubnik has taken a big step forward from last season, and is generating some Heisman Trophy talk. How has he improved his game?
Cade Klubnik’s development from last season to this one has been one of the most transformative stories in college football. Klubnik has not only improved his mechanics and decision-making but has also become more adaptable in his reads, showing a poise that comes from experience and confidence in Riley’s system. His completion rate on mid-to-deep routes has spiked, which is a credit to both his arm strength and accuracy, honed in the offseason. Klubnik’s ability to execute under pressure, coupled with increased chemistry with his receiving corps, has also allowed him to limit turnovers. His command in high-leverage situations has garnered Heisman buzz, as he continues to lead Clemson to big wins and high-scoring outputs.
3. Some stats and advanced analytics suggest that Clemson’s defense isn’t as stout as it has been in years past. Is this the case? Or is it simply because of the blowout nature of their recent games, they’ve taken their foot off the gas late?
While some advanced analytics suggest a slight drop-off in Clemson’s defense, this may be more a reflection of game situations than an actual performance issue. With several blowout victories this season, Defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin has often rotated in second-stringers by the fourth quarter, giving starters like Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. a breather. This rotational depth, combined with game flow, has inflated some of the late-game yardage statistics. When the starters are on the field, Clemson’s defense remains aggressive and fundamentally sound, showing little sign of a genuine regression.
4. Guys like Barrett Carter and Peter Woods are well known commodities on that Clemson defense, but who are some of the X-Factors on that side of the line of scrimmage?
While Carter and Peter Woods are well-known playmakers, Clemson’s defensive success has also hinged on the contributions of emerging players like cornerback Toriano Pride and linebacker Wade Woodaz. Pride’s quickness and instinctive reads in the secondary have been instrumental in shutting down opposing pass games. Woodaz, meanwhile, has become a Swiss army knife for the defense—his ability to blitz, drop back in coverage, and defend the run has allowed Goodwin to employ more varied defensive looks. Both have thrived in their roles and are crucial to Clemson’s ability to make key stops.
5. What is the one thing that Clemson has to do in order to avoid getting upset?
To avoid an upset against a tough Louisville team, Clemson must dominate the line of scrimmage and avoid turnovers. Establishing the run game early will be critical, as it sets up their play-action offense, which has been a staple in Clemson’s high-scoring performances this season. Defensively, they need to stay disciplined in containing Louisville’s dual-threat quarterback, limiting big plays on the ground and in the air. If Clemson controls the clock and keeps Cade Klubnik in rhythm, they should have no problem coming out on top and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
