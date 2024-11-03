Louisville LB Ben Perry Discharged from Hospital Following Scary Injury vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville foootball linebacker/safety Benjamin Perry is making good progress following his scary injury suffered against Clemson on Saturday night.
The program announced Sunday that all tests on Perry "came back normal," and that he was able to fly back to Louisville with the rest of the team. He will "continue to be evaluated by the UofL sports medicine staff this week."
Perry suffered an unspecified injury late in the first quarter of Louisville's 33-21 win at Clemson. He dove to make a tackle, got up, then immediately went back down to the ground.
He spent several minutes laying on the ground at Memorial Stadium, with head coaches Jeff Brohm and Dabo Swinney both standing by the trainers while they worked on him. Perry was eventually helped off the field while wearing a neck brace, then taken off in an ambulance to a local hospital.
Fortunately, ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden stated during the broadcast that Perry was "alert and talking" as he left the stadium. Perry later posted on Instagram celebrating the Cardinals' upset win over the Tigers.
Brohm said after the game that Perry had "some numbness in his legs" when he suffered the injury, but did not know the latest.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound linebacker/safety has played in all nine games for Louisville this season, logging 19 tackles, two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
(Photo via Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
