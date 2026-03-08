'27 QB Jack Sorgi Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's first commitment in the 2027 cycle is now no longer part of their recruiting class.

Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, the son of former Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Jim Sorgi, announced Sunday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

"I have nothing but respect for the players and coaches at Louisville, and I wish Louisville football nothing but the best going forward," Sorgi said in a graphic posted to social media. "I'm excited to see what's ahead!"

It's expected that Sorgi will head to Wisconsin at some point in the future. Not only is he a Badgers legacy, as his father played for UW from 2000-03, he took an unofficial visit to Madison back in January.

Losing a commitment from Sorgi certainly stings, and not just because Louisville was the first D1 school to offer him. Since his initial commitment to the Cards last June, he has seen his recruitment take an uptick.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller ranks as high as the No. 169 prospect in the nation, per Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs Sorgi as the 261st-ranked prospect in the 2027 cycle.

Sorgi is coming off of a prolific junior campaign for Lizton in his second season as their starter. Playing in 11 games, he completed 61.2 percent of his attempts for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. A duel threat, he also rushed 40 times for 156 yards and two scores.

While Sorgi is a notable loss, Louisville's 2027 recruiting class is still in a very good spot, as it still ranks No. 6 in the country per 247Sports. Of their seven commitments, four are composite four-stars: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow wide receiver Chuck Alexander, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans IV, Lexington (Ky.) safety Jordan Haskins and Cleveland (OH.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White.

(Photo of Jack Sorgi via Instagram)

