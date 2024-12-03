Louisville LB Benjamin Perry to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker/safety Benjamin Perry plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker/safety had served as the starter at STAR last season in Jeff Brohm's first year as the head coach in 2023, but was benched this season in favor of Antonio Watts. He still finished the year with 29 tackles (15 solo), three for loss, a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Perry also overcame a scary injury suffered in Louisville's win at Clemson, one which required him to leave the field in a neck brace and be taken to a local hospital. Fortunately, he was discharged the next day, and was able to play the next week at Stanford.
The Chicago native, who also was a starter in 2022 for Scott Satterfield's final year at the helm, concludes his four-year Cardinals career with 132 total tackles (74 solo) with 11 for loss and two sacks, as well as eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Perry is the fifth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr. and Jadon Thompson.
He's the seventh overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Benjamin Perry: Michael Clubb - South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK)
