Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program returns to action against Bowling Green on the other side of their bye week, their first midday game of the season with be in store.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Falcons on Saturday, Sept. 20 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Louisville found themselves trailing early in the third quarter against James Madison, but scored 22 unanswered points to escape with a 28-14 win this past Friday night. Defensive end Clev Lubin finished with 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, which included a strip sack that led to a touchdown, while running back Isaac Brown rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.
As for the Falcons, it has been an up-and-down start for first year head coach Eddie George, who took over this past March after Scot Loeffler left for the NFL. While they earned a 26-7 season-opening win over FCS foe Lafayette, that was then followed up by a 34-20 loss at Cincinnati.
Next Saturday will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs. However, Louisville has played 10 of the 13 current members of the Mid-American Conference, holding a 29-18 overall record against them. The Cardinals have a winning record against Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo; an even record vs. Buffalo, Kent State and Western Michigan; and a losing record vs. Miami of Ohio.
Louisville heads into their first of two bye weeks this season, while Bowling Green returns home to take on Liberty this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky