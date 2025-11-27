How to Watch Louisville's Governor's Cup Showdown vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The end of the regular season is finally here, and for the Louisville football program, that only means one thing. It's time for state-wide bragging rights, as the annual Governor's Cup rivalry showdown with Kentucky is set to return this weekend.
Louisville is coming off of their worst performance of the Jeff Brohm era, getting dealt a 38-6 defeat at SMU this past Saturday. It marked their worst margin of defeat since dropping a 45-13 decision at Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Cardinals had a handful injuries come before and during the game, but regardless of who was available, they played uninspired football on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They put up a paltry 227 yards of total offense, while giving up a season-high 485 yards, thanks partly due to allowing the Mustangs to go 9-of-13 on third down.
As for the Wildcats, their 2025 season got off to a very rocky start. They won just two of their first seven games, prompting discussion regarding the future of head coach Mark Stoops. However, Kentucky has looked better over the last month, as that was followed up by a three-game winning streak. That being said, UK heads into their matchup at UofL having lost at Vanderbilt in their last time out.
Kentucky Wildcats (5-6, 2-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Rodney McLeod (analyst) and Victoria Arlen (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown and Alex Afari: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky