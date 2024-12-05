Report: Louisville QB Brady Allen to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville quarterback Brady Allen plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, his representation tells 247Sports' Chris Hummer. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal caller has spent the last two seasons Louisville, following head coach Jeff Brohm after he came over from Purdue. However, he never ascended higher than fourth on the depth chart during his time as a Cardinal. Allen played just seven offensive snaps in three games, with his lone pass attempt being a seven-yard throw in the 2023 home opener vs. Murray State.
The Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern product was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, ranked as high as the No. 131 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals. During his true freshman year in 2022 at Purdue, his lone action was going 1-for-3 for eight yards vs. Indiana State.
Allen is the 10th Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr., Jadon Thompson, Benjamin Perry, Jahlil McClain, Jimmy Calloway, Maurice Turner and Jaleel Skinner.
He's the 12th overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Brady Allen: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
