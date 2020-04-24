Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 defensive back Bralyn Oliver has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Friday on Twitter.

Formerly a Georgia commit, he had an extensive offer sheet and spurned some of the top names in college football in order to join the Cardinals. Alabama, Clemson and others were among the teams pursuing him hard once he decommitted from the Bulldogs back in November 2019.

He was formerly the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina (Rivals) before he made the move to North Carolina to attend William Amos Hough HS in Cornelius. According to 247Sports, he is currently a Top 500 prospect and Top 30 safety in the Class of 2021.

Listed as a safety, he is effective at any level of the secondary. He can press wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and stay on his his man throughout the route. He can also sit in zone coverage and read the quarterback's eyes with ease for the the pass breakup or interception. He is also adept at getting off blocks to tackle ballcarriers at or behind the line of scrimmage.

He is the third prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, following offensive guard Aaron Gunn and defensive end Victoine Brown.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NFL WR Mike Wallace believes Mekhi Becton will have a Hall of Fame career

The former Louisville offensive tackle is already drawing a ton of praise from peers in the football world

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton with No. 11 overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The former Louisville offensive tackle is now a Jet

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton in final Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft

In the final mock draft released by SI's Kevin Hanson, the New York Jets build their offensive line by drafting former Louisville OT Mekhi Becton at No. 11

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Two Teams that could trade up for Mekhi Becton

There's almost always trades on the day of the NFL Draft, and these two teams could pull the trigger in order to select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 LB Andrew Jones

The three-star prospect out of Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft prop bets for Mekhi Becton

The former Louisville offensive tackle is the subject of plenty of prop bets

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 LB Damon Owens

The versatile defender out of Tennessee has included Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Isaiah Brevard

The No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton wanted to be the best tackle in college football

Former Louisville offensive lineman prepares for NFL Draft, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford tells Becton to enjoy the experience

samdraut

Athleticism leads to Marshon Ford's versatility as tight end

Led ACC tight ends with touchdown receptions as a redshirt freshman

samdraut