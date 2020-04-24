Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

Class of 2021 defensive back Bralyn Oliver has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Friday on Twitter.

Formerly a Georgia commit, he had an extensive offer sheet and spurned some of the top names in college football in order to join the Cardinals. Alabama, Clemson and others were among the teams pursuing him hard once he decommitted from the Bulldogs back in November 2019.

He was formerly the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina (Rivals) before he made the move to North Carolina to attend William Amos Hough HS in Cornelius. According to 247Sports, he is currently a Top 500 prospect and Top 30 safety in the Class of 2021.

Listed as a safety, he is effective at any level of the secondary. He can press wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and stay on his his man throughout the route. He can also sit in zone coverage and read the quarterback's eyes with ease for the the pass breakup or interception. He is also adept at getting off blocks to tackle ballcarriers at or behind the line of scrimmage.

He is the third prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, following offensive guard Aaron Gunn and defensive end Victoine Brown.

