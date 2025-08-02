Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville WRs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is in high gear. The Cardinals are now three practices deep into their set of preseason practices, with Saturday's practice serving as the first session this fall in shoulder pads.
When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, few positions are as deep as the wide receiver room. Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy are one of the best one-too punches at the position in the ACC, Dacari Collins and TreyShun Hurry were two quality spring portal additions, while guys like Antonio Meeks and Kris Hughes are in line to take big steps forward.
"So not only the older guys, even the young guys are doing a great job for us," wide receivers coach Deion Branch said. "I'm loving everything. I'm super happy about the opportunity that I get to help influence these guys."
Branch himself is also entering his first season as the wide receivers coach after he was hired to the position earlier this offseason.
"I'm good in the room and actually coaching line, it's getting the plays from coach Brohm and Brian Brohm is the piece that that- I'm not struggling with it, but it's a million plays." Branch said. "The thing is, I'm receiving a million plays, it's not just one player per position, I have to learn all four, and that's the thing. But I got the cheat code, because I have coach Mason Petrino. He's right here on my side, he's doing an amazing job of helping me with all the things that I'm stumbling with. I think by the time the season gets here, Coach Petrino will have me right."
Following the Cardinals' practice on Saturday, Branch, Collins, Hughes, Hurry and Meeks took time to meet with the media. They discussed the position group as a whole, the growth of Meeks and Hughes, how Collins and Hurry have adjusted since arriving, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Wide Receivers Coach Deion Branch
Wide Receivers TreyShun Hurry and Kris Hughes
Wide Receiver Dacari Collins
Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks
(Photo of Deion Branch: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
