Breaking Down Jeff Brohm's Updated Contract at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Jeff Brohm had long chosen to remain as the Louisville football program despite overtures elsewhere, he's now been officially locked up for the long haul. The University of Louisville Athletic Association formally approved a contract extension for Brohm on Thursday.

"I'm grateful for the trust placed in me by President Bradley, Athletic Director Josh Heird, and our Board," Brohm said in a statment released by UofL. "I also want to thank our loyal and passionate fans for all their support over the years. This extension reflects the dedication and commitment of our players and staff.

"We've made meaningful progress the past three seasons, and we look forward to continuing to pursue higher goals. We are committed to putting in the work that is necessary to consistently compete for championships and play an exciting brand of football. We are proud of where we are but even more excited for the future that lies ahead."

Brohm's new contract lasts eight years, starting on Apr. 23, 2026 (the day it was officially approved by ULAA) and ending on Dec. 31, 2033. His base salary without retention bonuses starts at $6.3 million in 2026, increases by $900,000 to 2027, then by $100,000 with each subsequent season before capping out at $7.8 million for 2033.

Add in retention bonuses ($250,000 in 2026, $750,000 in 2027, and $1 million in 2028-32), and the total base value of the contact is worth $64.8 million before performance-based incentives kick in.

Speaking of which, as expected, there are plenty of those baked into the updated contract. Brohm will earn $100,000 for reaching the ACC Championship Game, and an additional $250,000 for winning it. He'll also earn $250,000 for reaching a Tier 1 bowl game (Gator, Holiday and Pop-Tarts), $50,000 for being named either the ACC Coach of the Year or National Coach of the Year, and $250,000 for finishing a season ranked in the top 25.

Of course, there are also incentives as it relates to the College Football Playoff. However, instead of being one-time incentives, they increase Brohm's base salary.

It will increase by $500,000 for making the CFP, $1 million for reaching the quarterfinals, $1.25 million for getting to the semifinals, $1.5 million for clinching a spot in the national championship game, and $2 millions for winning it. The increases are non-cumulative and are based on highest threshold met, but can be "achieved multiple times" during the lifetime of the contract. That being said, his base salary, plus CFP kickers and retention bonuses, will be capped at $12 million per year.

Brohm also got an increase in the money allotted for his staff pool as well. He now has $6.25 million (an increase of $750,000) to spend on assistant coaches, his director of football operations, quality control coaches, plus recruiting & strength staff.

There's also a GPA-based incentive as well. Brohm will make $75,000 if the Cardinals finish an academic year with a team-wide GPA of at least 2.8, and an additional $100,000 if that mark reaches 3.0.

As for his buyout, if Brohm is terminated without cause by UofL, he is due 90 percent of the remaining base salary before Dec. 31, 2029, and 100 percent after that date for the remainder of the contract. If termination without cause is by Brohm, then Louisville is owed $3 million if it is before Dec. 31, 2027, which then drops to $1 million after that date for the remainder of the contract.

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)