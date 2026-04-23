Louisville Approves Contract Extension for Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is now, officially, staying home for the long haul.

Following months of speculation regarding his future, on Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletic Association's Board of Directors approved a contract extension for the head coach of the Louisville football program.

Per his term sheet, it's an eight-year, $64.8 million extension that lasts through the 2033 season. His base salary starts at $6.55 million per year (with retention bonus), and scales upwards each season.

Throughout the bulk of the 2025 season and early into the offseason, Brohm's name routinely came up in various coaching searches. He had been a primary target of Penn State's to replace James Franklin during the second half of the regular season, then eventually became a target of the Michigan search to replace Sherrone Moore following the end of the regular season.

Even after eventually spurning both jobs and reportedly working with UofL on a new contract, it went months without being officially signed. There was even reported animosity between Brohm and athletic director Josh Heird in regards to the negotiation process, before the deal officially got over the finish line.

Back on Dec. 3, with the Nittany Lions ramping up their efforts to pursue him, Brohm reportedly informed UofL's administrators that he is not interested in any other jobs and would remain with the school. According to SI's Pat Forde, Brohm and Heird were continuing to work on new contract terms, and that it "should be finalized in the near future."

While the coaching carousel significantly slowed down once the regular season ended, including Penn State hiring Iowa State's Matt Campbell, the Michigan job came open at a surprising time. The Wolverines fired Moore back on Dec. 10, for cause, following a university investigation that uncovered "credible evidence" that he "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

As a result, Brohm's name was immediately inserted into the mix for the job at U-M. Especially after Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer both shot down the Wolverines to remain with their respective schools. Michigan eventually hired Utah's Kyle Whittingham as their new head coach.

Once the the coaching carousel slowed down, chatter on the contract negotiation front also did as well - until it was kicked up considerably roughly a month ago. A meeting between Brohm and Heird back on Mar. 31 went sour, with knowledge of the meeting itself reaching social media that night. Sources told Louisville Cardinals On SI that the crux of the meeting revolved around the buyout amount in the proposed extension, as well as the validity of Penn State's official offer to Brohm.

Earlier this month, despite an updated contract having not yet been finalized, both Brohm and Heird maintained that they have a good working relationship. Additionally, Brohm has stated on multiple occasions since negotiations started that he believes he has the resources to win at UofL.

"We just got to make sure we're up to speed, and we're evolving just like every other team," Brohm said in an interview on 93.9 The Ville earlier this month. "I think right now, our administration is working hard every day to get that done. We've got a lot of valuable pieces that are giving what they can to help us in that avenue. We've made strides, without question. We're thankful and grateful for everybody that's been a part of it."

The 54-year-old Brohm originally signed a six-year contract back in December of 2022, and earned a base salary of $5,981,057 this past season, according to USA TODAY. Prior to the bevy of extensions signed across the sport over the last several months, this would put him at No. 43 among the highest-paid coaches in college football, and No. 6 in the ACC.

Brohm sports a 28-12 record in his three years at Louisville, with his .7000 win percentage being the third-best among all non-interim coaches at UofL. Add in his time as the head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and he is 94-56, putting him in the top-25 of the winningest active head coaches in the sport.

In his first year at the helm in 2023, he guided the Cardinals to their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and first 10-win season in a decade. Then in year two under his guidance, Louisville snapped their respective losing streaks to both Clemson and Kentucky, with Brohm earning his first bowl win at UofL - a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. With their 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to finish the 2025 season at 9-4, Louisville has three straight seasons of at least nine wins for the first time since 2012-14.

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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