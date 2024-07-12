Identifying Potential Breakout Candidates for Louisville in 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2024 season, the Louisville football program has some moderately high expectations. In his first season as the head coach, Jeff Brohm guided the Cardinals to 10-4 overall, which included their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Afterwards, Louisville was able to retain several impact players from that team for 2024, and brought in the top portal class in the nation.
But if the Cardinals are to make a return trip to Charlotte, they're going to need a team-wide effort to get there. The proven veterans will have to keep playing at a high level, and the younger or relatively inexperiences players will have to take meaningful strides forward in their respective games.
That being said, who are some players for Louisville that fall into that latter category? Louisville Report has identified six players, three on each side of the ball, that could have breakout seasons in 2024:
RB Keyjuan Brown
With Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo off to the NFL, Louisville's ground game is going to look much different than it did last season. While Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney Jr. are likely going to be the main running backs relied upon this season, don't be surprised if Brown carves out a notable role by the end of the season. He had just 11 carries for 65 yards and touchdown last season as a true freshman, but has done a lot to transform his body this offseason. He's lost weight while maintaining his physical rushing style, and developed an extra gear of speed because of it. In fact, running backs coach Chris Barclay went has far to say Brown had the best spring out of anyone at the position.
WR Chris Bell
Honestly, you could make the case that Bell's breakout season came last year. He hauled in 29 receptions for 407 yards, both of which were second on the team, as well as two touchdowns. However, along with every other receiver not named Jamari Thrash, he was very up-and-down last season. That being said, he could be in line for a very productive 2024. In the spring, his overall physique was vastly improved, and his route running took a huge step forward - which is big for someone who is already the most physical receiver on the roster. Plus, with Louisville bolstering their tight end room and making a perceived upgrade at quarterback, it will allow Bell (and every other wideout) a clearer path to efficiency and production.
TE Jamari Johnson
While Louisville made a concerted effort to bolster the tight end room via the portal, Johnson - one of just three returners at the position for Louisville - could be an X-Factor on the offense if everything clicks for him. While he'll have to content with Mark Redman and Jaleel Skinner at the top of the TE depth chart, watching him this past spring compared to last fall camp, it's clear that he is much more comfortable than he was last year. After not playing last season, he's become much more physical at the line of scrimmage, and his ball tracking skills have really come a long way. He's got to continue becoming more consistent, especially with the fundamentals, but he is teeming with potential.
DE Adonijah Green
Louisville heads into the season with a very deep defensive line, so cracking the main rotation could be difficult. However, Green not only has a very good chance to not only do so, there's potential for him to be a reliable contributor. The former top-200 prospect has bulked up considerably since arriving on campus prior to last season, and he has an upper tier blend of athleticism, length and raw talent. He looked good in the spring after making just two tackles in four games last year, and he'll have to carry over his momentum into fall camp to ensure he even has a role this season, but his mix of intangibles is a combination just waiting to explode.
LB Stanquan Clark
T.J. Quinn was *the* breakout player for Louisville last season, and it's very possible that Clark could have a similar meteoric rise in 2024. Despite being just a true freshman last season, he was still able to collect 15 tackles, 2.0 for loss and a forced fumble. With Jaylin Alderman heading to Miami, this carves out a path for Clark to be elevated to starter - and that was before he put together a great spring ball. He's the prototypical inside linebacker for the modern game, possessing a fantastic knack of making plays against the run, while also holding up his own in pass coverage.
CB Aaron Williams
Williams had to miss his entire freshman year last season due to an ACL injury he suffered while still in high school, so one would think there would be a decent adjustment period in his first on-field spring ball earlier this year. Instead, the former top-250 prospect looked phenomenal throughout the entirety of the spring. making play after play in coverage while routinely displaying his physicality against the run and open field ball carriers. Louisville is very deep at corner and has four legitimate ACC talents in front of him, including All-American candidate Quincy Riley. But it would not come as a shock to see him find a way to make it on the field because of his offseason progress, and then make the most of said opportunity.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
