Watch: Louisville OC Brian Brohm Talks Fall Camp and Start of 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Year two of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is just on the horizon.
The Cardinals recently wrapped up their three-week long fall camp, and with UofL beginning classes on Monday, have officially transitioned to their normal weekly practice schedule. Louisville will kick off their 2024 season against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium in just 13 days.
Louisville heads into the 2024 season with serious potential but some questions regarding the quarterback spot. Texas Tech/Oregon transfer Tyler Shough has looked fantastic in the spring and fall, but does have some injury history.
"I think Tyler has a really good grasp of what we're trying to do on offense," offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said Monday. "From day one, he's come in and he's been a leader. He's just dove right in to try to learn everything. Right now, I think he feels really comfortable with the system.
Additionally, while there seemingly has yet to be someone to securely plant their flag as the backup quarterback, it has not been the result of poor play across the board.
"I think we have a good healthy competition going on in the backup quarterback department," Brohm said.
Following Monday's practice, Brian Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed Tyler Shough's progression since arriving, gave an extended update on the backup quarterbacks, talked about how he has grown as a playcaller, and more.
