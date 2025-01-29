Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Commit Briggs Cherry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their quarterback in the 2026 cycle, as Briggs Cherry has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Briggs Cherry
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: App State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8444 (711st)
Briggs Cherry's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Jeff Brohm loves tall and well-built quarterbacks, and Cherry certainly fits the bill here. While his muscle tone is little on the wiry side right now, it does seem that he can add a little bit more to his frame. He's also got broad shoulders and some good arm length to him.
Athleticism: Cherry is more so of an old school quarterback in the fact that he doesn't have a ton of overall mobility. That being said, he has great overall footwork to navigate the pocket with. More importantly, he has very good arm strength - which at times has flashed as elite.
Instincts: The very first thing that jumps out on Cherry's film is his decision making and his ability to quickly read defense. He is incredibly decisive with his throws and shows zero hesitation. He routinely either cycles through he reads in a flash, or lets it rip on his first read without thinking twice. On top of that, Cherry isn't phased hardly at all by incoming pressure or a pocket that is on the verge of collapsing. This pairs exceptionally well with the fact that not only is he decisive and quick with his reads, he's also not afraid to try and fit throws into tight windows, or make difficult touch throws over linebackers in coverage. Speaking of which, Cherry also has very good ball placement on short to intermediate throws, and depending on the route/coverage, this is where he flashes that elite arm strength.
Polish: When it comes to his throwing motion, the best comparison is to that of a slingshot. The windup isn't slow per se, but it's a lot slower than his release - which is incredibly fast and snappy. On long touch throws, he does have a tendency to dip his arm and start his motion low. Speaking of which, while Cherry has phenomenal touch on deep shots (and throws overall), his deep ball accuracy needs a little work, as he sometimes puts too much touch and receivers have to slow down ever so slightly to catch them. That being said, he can also has deep or sideline throws that puts his receiver in good position to win 50/50 balls. As previously mentioned, while Cherry isn't super mobile, he can occasionally make designed rollout throws - although film doesn't show how he fairs as an improvisor. However, he has fantastic pocket awareness and presence. He doesn't get happy feet, and climbs the pocket like an NFL veteran. He also does a great job of using his body to sell play actions and pump fakes without looking clunky.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a fantastic and very underrated pickup for Louisville. Cherry is incredibly far along when it comes to the mental side of his game, and breaks down defenses like a seasoned veteran. While he does needs to bulk up a tad and make some minor tweaks to some of his throwing mechanics, it wouldn't come as a shock to see him really push the rest of the quarterback room for playing time when he gets on campus.
(Photo of Briggs Cherry via Instagram)
