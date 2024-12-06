Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Brock Coffman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of signing their previously committed prospects, the Louisville football program welcomed in a trio of new commits to the fold, with in-state recruit Brock Coffman signing with the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Brock Coffman
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Lexington (Ala.) Sayre School
Top Offers: Army, Marshall, Maryland, Ohio, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8417 (1,801st)
Brock Coffman's Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Coffman is a little bit on the skinnier side given his height, but he does have some weight packed on him. He has very good muscle tone to him, especially in his upper body, though not entirely sure how much more weight he can add. Also has an above average wingspan.
Athleticism: Coffman has a good combination of speed and agility. While his foot speed is good but not great, he counters that with body control that is, which helps him change direction fairly quickly. His top gear is also clearly faster than everyone else on the field, and has a good first step.
Instincts: Coffman's best positional attribute is undoubtedly his route running. He's very good on short/intermediate routes such as slants, outs and corners, and is adept at finding the soft spots in zone coverage. It also helps that he has very good timing off the line of scrimmage. Additionally, he routinely displays good ball skills, as he can position his body well for back shoulder throws, isn't afraid to make diving catches, and of course, has good hands.
Polish: Coffman is incredibly position versatile. He took wide receiver reps both in the slot and out wide, as well as at wildcat quarterback, punt/kick returner, and safety. As you can imagine given his defensive reps, he's not afraid to throw blocks, and plays with a smidge more physicality than expected. He can do a lot of damage after the catch, but has a tendency to dance way too much and not prioritize getting north-south. He can high point balls with his long wingspan, but doesn't often utilize his vertical when doing so.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a solid pickup for Louisville that has some potential. While there will likely be a transition from playing high school 1A ball to power conference college football, Coffman has a good blend of physical traits and positional attributes that could be deadly in a couple years with some coaching.
(Photo of Brock Coffman: Ryan C. Hermens - Lexington Herald-Leader)
