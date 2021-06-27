JUCO QB Brock Domann Commits to Louisville

The Independence Community College quarterback is the second Junior College commit for the Cardinals in as many days.

(Photo of Brock Domann: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Independence (Kan.) Community College quarterback Brock Domann has committed to the Louisville football program, he announced Saturday on social media. It is the second time in as many days that Louisville has landed a JUCO recruit, following cornerback Trey Franklin.

"I never stopped believing in what God put on my heart," Domann tweeted. "ALWAYS BET ON YOURSELF. It’s been a long journey, but I’m extremely grateful for the experiences that have led me to this point."

Like Franklin, Domann didn't waste much time deciding that he wanted to be a Cardinal, as he was on campus earlier this month for an unofficial visit. He is also a full qualifier, meaning he will be able to join the program for the upcoming 2021 season.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound signal caller saw action in seven games last season for the Pirates, completing 108 of his 190 pass attempts (56.8%) for 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention.

Domann's football journey has been a winding one. He spent 2017 and 2018 year at Ventura College while grayshirting the former season, spent the 2019 campaign at Campbell, originally planned to be at San Bernadino Valley College for 2020 but wound up at Independence.

While the Colorado Spring, Colo. native will likely see limited action in 2021, he will provide depth to a position which sorely needs it. Following the departure of Luke McCaffrey earlier this month, Louisville's quarterback room consisted of just three scholarship players: starter Malik Cunningham, backup Evan Conley, and high school signee TJ Lewis.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp