Louisville Lands Tulsa Transfer TE Brody Foley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's red-hot transfer portal recruiting run has just netted them arguably their biggest pickup of the day.

Tight end Brody Foley, who earned First-Team All-AAC honors at Tulsa this season, announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Foley is the eighth commitment of the day for Louisville. He follows Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty, Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal, Kentucky defensive linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith, Purdue defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy, Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown III and Tulane tight end Justyn Reid.

So far, the Cards have landed 12 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end put together a fantastic season with Tulsa this year. Starting in 11 games, he hauled in 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. Not only did he have the second-most receptions on the team and lead them in yardage, his receiving touchdown total is the second-most by a tight end in the FBS this season, behind only Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq (8).

Foley spent the first three years of his collegiate career up at Indiana before transferring to play his lone season at Tulsa. He redshirted his true freshman season, then appeared in 20 games over his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, but was almost exclusively on special teams.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Brody Foley: James Guillory - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky