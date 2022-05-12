Jeff Brohm on Louisville Job: 'Anything Can Happen in the Future'

The Purdue head coach didn't shy away from talking about one day coaching his alma mater.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There is a sizable contingent of the Louisville fanbase who have continued to voice their support for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm to take over the Cardinals over the last few years.

Following recent comments from Brohm himself, who has been at Purdue since the 2017 season, it seems that he hasn't ruled it out either.

Speaking to members of the Louisville Flaget High School alumni association on Wednesday, Brohm was asked if he felt pressure to take the Louisville job following Bobby Petrino's firing.

"OK, those are all good questions on the Louisville job. After being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call," Brohm said, according to WDRB's Rick Bozich. "To be quite honest, through my schooling and how I was raised, I believe in at least trying to do the right thing and having morals and values. It just was too early to leave. It just wasn’t right.

“You build relationships. People treat you right. The people there have treated me great. You talk to recruits and they asked me things. Just a lot of things went into it."

It was a similar answer given when he originally turned down Louisville back in 2018 after Petrino was canned. But he capped off the answer to this question with a very interesting comment.

"But, obviously, now we’re on year six," he said. "I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”

After turning down Louisville, then-athletic director Vince Tyra eventually hired Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield to be the next head coach of the Cardinals. He went 8-5 in his first year and was named ACC Coach of the Year, but things have been rocky since his first year.

Louisville went 4-7 in 2020 and 6-7 this past season, with a brief flirtation with South Carolina wedged in the middle. Following the Cards' embarrassing 52-21 loss to Kentucky to end the 2021 regular season, there was a week of rampant speculation that he would be let go.

Tyra eventually confirmed that he would return for the 2022 season, with that sentiment backed up by interim AD Josh Heird after Tyra resigned.

"We're going to support him like heck, we're going to give him every resource to be successful," Heird said in December. "I think he will. I really, really do. If I didn't think that, it'd be a different conversation right now."

Satterfield enters his fourth season with a record of 18-19 at Louisville, most recently falling to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Brohm, a Louisville native and former quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Cardinals, has compiled a 28-29 record in six seasons with the Boilermakers, but is coming off of a 9-4 season that ended with a Music City Bowl win over Tennessee.

The vocal segment of the Louisville fanbase clamoring for Brohm has been quiet since he received backing from Heird, especially with Louisville's incredible start to the 2023 recruiting class. But should the Cardinals have a third-straight underwhelming season, the conversation regarding his job security will once again become a talking point.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Marc Lebryk - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter