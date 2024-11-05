Louisville's Jeff Brohm Named Bear Bryant Coach of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has been selected as the Bear Bryant Awards Fan Favorite Coach of the Week presented by Accenture after his team's upset win over No. 11 Clemson last Saturday.
The win was over No. 11 Clemson makes them the highest-ranked opponent the Cardinals have ever beaten on the road (the previous high was No. 13 Southern Miss in 2000. It was also Louisville's fifth-ever against a ranked opponent on the road.
The Cardinals' 33-21 win over the 11th-ranked Tigers came after Clemson took a 7-3 lead as the first quarter came to a close – after which Louisville scored 23 consecutive points in the second and third quarters to grab a 26-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Louisville win was the first in the nine-game series against the Tigers and snapped Clemson's 22-game winning streak in home night contests.
The game was a contrast in styles – Clemson ran 101 plays and gained 450 yards of total offense while Louisville ran 59 plays with 366 yards. The Tigers were also 11-of-23 on third down and 5-of-6 on fourth while Louisville was 4-of-12 on third and 0-0 on fourth. However, Louisville's offensive line stood tall in the victory, not allowing a single sack for the fourth time this season. The Cardinals also committed no turnovers for the fourth time this season, and have won eight consecutive games in which they have not committed a turnover. Defensively, the Louisville secondary broke up nine pass attempts, the most for the program since a 12-breakup performance in a win over Florida State in 2020.
The Cardinals moved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in ACC play, and will be idle this week, returning to action on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Stanford.
The selection of Brohm follows a co-selection of Texas A&M's Mike Elko and Kennesaw State's Brian Bohannon, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Tennessee's Josh Heupel, and Washington State's Jake Dickert. Continuing through the remainder of the regular season, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards will recognize a coach weekly for leading their team to an exceptional victory.
The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, presents the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Awards annually to celebrate excellence in coaching, to honor Coach Bryant's legacy and to raise awareness and critical funds for their mission. The coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983, just 28 days after his final victory and retirement.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
