Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Gives Spring Practice Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it began, spring practice for the Louisville football program is already at the halfway point.
After starting earlier this month, the Cardinals are now seven sessions into their set of 15 practices this spring. Spring ball will wrap up next month with the annual spring game, which is set for Friday, Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST from L&N Stadium.
So far up to this point in spring ball, Jeff Brohm - who is heading into year three as the head coach of his alma mater - is pleased with what he has seen so far this spring.
"We've had two good weeks of practice. I think a lot of our guys coming back have a good understanding of what we're trying to do, what we're trying to get accomplished. They've done a really good job. Keeping them healthy is important as well, as we continue to push forward.
"There's our lot of new faces, so we just got to keep pushing the envelope on not only just drill work, but giving them repetitions so that they can understand and hear things, and be able to react accordingly and play fast. So right now, that's the emphasis. I think our guys are working hard, and we're seeing improvement every day."
Following Saturday's practice, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the first two weeks of spring practice, broke down various positions on the team, and more.
