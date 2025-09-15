Watch: Jeff Brohm, Mark Hagen and Louisville Players Preview Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While it was a chaotic weekend of college football, the Louisville football program was not subject to such chaos, as they are coming off of their first of two bye weeks this season.
Next up, the Cardinals return to action this upcoming weekend after some rest, and will host Bowling Green before starting ACC play. Kickoff against the Falcons is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen, defensive end Justin Beadles and linebacker T.J. Quinn took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. James Madison, the bye week, previewed the upcoming game vs. Bowling Green, and more.
Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Hagen, Beadles and Quinn's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Opening Statement
“We’re looking forward to getting back on our home field and playing a good Bowling Green team that’s 2-1. For us, it’s about improving on our last game, correcting some mistakes, getting a few guys a little healthy and fresh and ready to go and trying to come out and have our best performance. We need to really hone in on that, which I think we have to a certain degree, and fix the things that hurt us in the past game. I think, preparing for what Bowling Green does - like I said, they’re 2-1, and last year they lost to two Power 5 teams by less than a touchdown in Penn State and Texas A&M. They play good football. They’re sound, they do a good job on defense, they don’t give up the big play. On offense, they’re going to run the ball, control the clock, hit you with a little play action and not turn the ball over. That’s kind of the recipe is getting turnovers, not giving up big plays, and trying to protect the ball, run the ball and hit a few shots off of it. They will definitely be prepared and ready to go for us. Just like [James Madison], I’m sure there will be some unexpected things on either side they can do, which bit us in the rear end a little bit this past game. We’re not only preparing for them but preparing for a little bit of the unexpected and making sure we have answers for anything that we can’t see or that comes about, and that’s the goal. Just playing our best football is going to be important for this Saturday.”
On Stanquan Clark
“Unfortunately, Stanquan had lower leg surgery. More than likely out for the year. Could he come back, late in the process? Possibly.”
On the handling of the early bye week
“Well, I think getting guys fresh and ready-to-go is important. There are a few guys that are nicked up, that [the bye week] has been beneficial, so hopefully that pays off. I think offensively, there were some unexpected things that we saw that we didn’t have an answer for and didn’t respond well to, which caused a multitude of other things to happen. Making sure that teams do a few things that we haven’t seen on video that we’re prepared and we are ready to have answers. When teams take a lot of chances, you’ve got to be able to beat them and beat them for big plays. If you do that, then you can settle things down, and we didn’t do a good job of that and that’s on me. I didn’t have the best plan and it practiced enough for us to get to it right away, so we’ve got to be sharper there. On defense, we have done a good job of not giving up big plays, being better overall. But, that’s got to continue to make sure that we’re successful. Playing great defense, having good quarterback play, not turning the ball over will be important to winning the games and I think we can improve in all those areas.”
On not giving up big plays
“It’s a huge emphasis. That was the main emphasis in the offseason. We gave up too many big pass plays in the passing game last year - a lot - and it showed up and the statistics speak for itself. In design, by structure of the defense and by changing a few things in maybe a lineman and what we’re reading. But in general, we’re not going to give up throws over our head. We’re going to be conscious of that as we play top-down. Yes, there will be situations where we’re going to be aggressive and take a few chances. But in the end, in certain coverages we were getting beat when we really weren’t being aggressive last year. I think we’ve improved a great deal from that point to this point. Obviously as the season goes on we will be tested more and more each week and we will have to come through and be consistent with that.”
On the team’s schedule in a bye week
“It somewhat is the same schedule. I think for us, our coaches hit the road recruiting this past weekend after we practiced. Our players got a little break on Friday and Saturday. Practices were lighter and not quite as physical during the bye week. Certain things were worked on, to a great degree, and concentrated on that have given us problems or that we haven’t done as well on. The year changes, on what you’re good at and what you’re not quite as good at. I just think addressing the issues, not hiding from it, identifying it, trying to improve and go out there and play better next week. Now we’ve got a full week of practice for Bowling Green, which we’ve already started on them to a certain degree. Just like with everybody, we see these games every week. You have to show up every week and play, execute and do the small things if you want to win no matter who you play.”
On Kurisky and the tight end position
“Well Nate [Kurisky] should be back this week which will be good. I think that is a position where he does have experience in our offense. He’s been there and he’s played in it a quite a bit, so to get him back will be a good addition. Jaleel [Skinner] has just got to continue to play, and we have to find ways to get tight ends the ball and them to do their job. It’s an important and difficult job. Being efficient in the passing game, being strong and physical in the running game, understanding exactly what we’re doing at all times. It is one of the toughest positions to play, in my opinion. So, that position just has to continue to work through it and get better each and every week.”
On Bowling Green head coach Eddie George
“Well, luckily, I’ve never had an opportunity to tackle him because that would not go over well. He was a great player, and I enjoyed watching him play. I don’t know him well, but he’s a class human being who has done a great job. He’s done a great job being a young head coach. He got the Bowling Green job, and they’ve played really good football. They are well coached, they do it the right way, they believe in physical and fundamentally sound football on both sides of the ball. They’re going to run the ball at you, and they’re not going to turn the ball over. They’re going to control the clock, and they’re going to try to pop a few runs and throw the ball over your head. On defense, they are very sound as well. They’re going to try to not give up the big play, and they’re going to cover down to your receivers. They’re going to get lined up and set. All those things show up every week, and that’s why they’re 2-1. They’ve played good football, and I think they have a bright future with him as the head coach. He’s been there and done it, so I think those players believe in him, and he's done a really good job.”
On Bowling Green quarterback Drew Pyne
“I think it was a good pickup for Bowling Green. He’s played football at a high level, he’s been around a lot of good football teams, and now, he’s getting his opportunity to go out there and play. He’s playing in a system where he has other players around him where they’re going to rely on them as well: the running game, tight end play, pounding the football and play action off it, and moving the pocket slightly. I think he’s done a good job of running that offense. I think he’s in a good spot where they’re going to not only play to his strengths but play to the team’s strengths and not put too much pressure on the quarterback to drop back and pass every play. I think to this point, he’s done a good job, and I think he’s a really good player.”
Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen
Defensive End Justin Beadles and Linebacker T.J. Quinn
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
