Watch: Jeff Brohm, Mark Hagen and Louisville Players Preview Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making the trip down to Blacksburg to face Virginia tech, the Louisville football program was able to overcome yet another slow start, rallying from a 16-7 halftime deficit to score three unanswered touchdowns and knock off Virginia Tech 28-16 this past Saturday.
Next up, Louisville will come back home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, defensive line coach Mark Hagen, defensive tackle Rene Konga and center Pete Nygra took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming game vs. Cal, and more.
Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Hagen, Konga and Nygra's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen
Defensive Tackle Rene Konga and Center Pete Nygra
