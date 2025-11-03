Louisville Report

Watch: Jeff Brohm, Mark Hagen and Louisville Players Preview Cal

The head coach of the Cardinals, as well as their defensive line coach, Rene Konga and Pete Nygra met with the media to discuss their upcoming matchup vs. the Golden Bears.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm at the Card March at the Louisville versus Boston College game Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium.
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm at the Card March at the Louisville versus Boston College game Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making the trip down to Blacksburg to face Virginia tech, the Louisville football program was able to overcome yet another slow start, rallying from a 16-7 halftime deficit to score three unanswered touchdowns and knock off Virginia Tech 28-16 this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville will come back home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, defensive line coach Mark Hagen, defensive tackle Rene Konga and center Pete Nygra took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming game vs. Cal, and more.

Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Hagen, Konga and Nygra's press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen

Defensive Tackle Rene Konga and Center Pete Nygra

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

