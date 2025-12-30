Report: Louisville DC Ron English, DL Coach Mark Hagen Not Returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A major shakeup is coming to the Louisville football program's coaching staff, and it doesn't involve head coach Jeff Brohm.

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ron English is "not expected back" for next season, and co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Mark Hagen "has been informed he will not return," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Per Thamel, English told officials at Louisville that he would "like to step away for the year" so that he could watch his son, Seth, play his final football season at Navy.

