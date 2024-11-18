Louisville Report

Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Recaps Stanford, Previews Pitt

Matthew McGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's momentum generated from their win at Clemson came to a screeching halt this past weekend. Entering as a 20.5-point favorite at Stanford, the Cardinals suffering a stunning 38-35 loss to the Cardinal, getting dealt their fifth-worst loss in school history by point spread.

Next up, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium to wrap up ACC play with their home finale vs. Pitt. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game at Stanford, previewed the upcoming game vs. Pitt, and more.

Matthew McGavic
