Watch: Jeff Brohm, Mark Ivey and Louisville Players Preview SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Clemson on a short turnaround this past Friday night, the Louisville football program could not take advantage of numerous opportunities, eventually falling 20-19 at L&N Stadium.
Next up, Louisville will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, linebackers coach Mark Ivey, tight end Nate Kurisky and defensive end A.J. Green took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Clemson, previewed the upcoming game at SMU, and more.
Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Ivey, Kurisky and Green's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Opening statement)
"We are moving on to the next game. We definitely have got things to learn and work on this week, and we will definitely do that all week long and get ready to play a really good football team at their place, who is playing well. They beat us last year. They’ve got an athletic quarterback, they play with tempo. I think they’re at one loss in the conference, so we’re going to have to have a good week of practice, which I think we will. I think our guys will come in and work hard, and we will continue to work on the mistakes we made and figure out ways to get better. And I know that our guys will be into it and ready to compete this week."
(On the morale of the team)
"I think it's okay to be angry after the game - all of us were. I think it's okay to be angry for 24 hours after that as well, and then from there you’ve got to look at ‘let's identify the mistakes, let's get things corrected as well as we can, let's move on and work hard.’ Without question, the penalties stand out; those fall on a head coach, so the head coach has to get that fixed this week and that will be the number one priority - to make sure that we try to eliminate those fully as much as we can. Especially any 15-yarders can’t happen ever again and we’ve got to make sure that we don't beat ourselves in those types of situations."
(On the quarterback position)
"Every week, we're going to prepare to win the game and, whatever gives us the best chance to win, that's what we're going to do. We have no other goal other than beating SMU. We'll have packages for all of our quarterbacks. We'll put the best guy out there that will help us win and we'll hopefully have some creativity to do some different things, and have the ability to, but without question the goal is to win the next football game."
(On the decision to switch kickers Saturday)
"Quite simply, Cooper [Ranvier] has had a great year. Unfortunately, we missed an extra point, then he missed a field goal. We were out of range, it was a little bit longer - he easily could have made it, but his confidence was shaken. We did have a kicker [Nick Keller] who had made some kicks for us also already this year and has been here a long time. We made the decision to give him a chance after the two misses, unfortunately it didn't work. I think both those guys will be ready to go this week and bounce back, but it was unfortunately not our best day kicking."
(On what he saw after watching film)
“We’ve had a lot of games where we haven’t had a whole lot of possessions. We’ve been able to run the ball, control the clock. The other team has had possession of the ball as well. We were right where we needed to be with a chance to win twice and unfortunately shot ourselves in the foot. So, as you go back, we’ve talked, everyone knows about the penalties - yes, those have to stop. We have to figure out a way not to have those happen, minimize those and definitely eliminate the 15-yarders, those have been costly and unfortunate. We have to control our emotions and make sure we coach it every single day throughout the week and during gameday. We’ve gone back and looked at ‘What do we need to run different? What could we have done different to, so to speak, not go backwards in all the three losses?’ [Against] Virginia, we threw the ball in overtime, went down and just didn’t convert on third and goal, had to kick a field goal. Then Cal, I believe we ran the ball for nine yards, ran the ball to get the first down, then unfortunately had a 15-yard penalty, so that set us back. In this past game, we had been running the ball well and now they were ready for the run. They stopped us on a couple where we at least got a yard or two, so we were still in good range. Then we had some costly penalties - multiple costly penalties - that now backed us up. How can we not have negative plays, get positive yards? How can we minimize any chance of any penalty in that situation by doing a couple different things in our calls? But we have looked at it thoroughly to try to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot anymore down there.”
(On keeping the team’s confidence up when thing are going their way)
"I think our guys are going to practice well this week. When you have some tough losses, we always don’t move on and throw it out - we’re going to identify the mistakes, we’re going to talk about it, we’re going to correct it. We’re going to go through it. And it will be in a positive tone, to a certain degree. Emphasizing that these things can never happen again or there will be consequences. At the same time, you want them wanting to come back and compete and fighting through things. That's part of football, that’s part of life, you are going to have adversity. A lot of times when you lose in the fashion we did compared to other ways, it hurts worse. It stings more because you know you’re right there, but that's life. Our guys practiced well last week - they did. I thought we had our chances to win against a good football team and we didn't do it. Now, we get another opportunity to play a really good football team, on the road, that beat us last year, that will present different challenges. And I'd like to just see us get better and obviously play as clean as we can. But, yes, we need to clean up penalties, and we can't shoot ourselves in the foot, and we have to be as efficient as we can on both sides of the ball and play better, quite honestly."
(On SMU)
“They’re very similar [to last year]. On offense, they have the same skill guys for the most part, a good quarterback who’s athletic and can run around, he gave us some problems last year. Their tempo and their ability to go fast gave us problems - it was not our best game on defense last year. The tempo and the ability to get calls communicated fast and get set was not our strength. So, we’ve worked at it and we’ve been much better this year. Now this team will test us more than the others in that aspect, so being sound, being set, knowing the call, communicating it and being able to play against tempo will be very important - and a mobile quarterback who can run. Defensively, they had a couple games early in the non-conference where they didn’t play their best. They’ve kind of settled in, and I think it’s a good package. They play hard, they play fast, they’ve played some really good games here in the recent past and they’re playing very confident now. I think it’s a good football team that is playing confident. They have a lot to play for, like all of us, but it will be a tough battle for us.”
Linebackers Coach Mark Ivey
Tight End Nate Kurisky and Defensive End A.J. Green
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
