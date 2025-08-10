Jeff Brohm Pleased with Louisville's Efforts in First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It seems far away right now, but college football will be making its glorious return before we know it. We're just three weeks away from the majority of FBS teams kicking off their respective 2025 campaigns, with week one's set of games slated to start the weekend of Saturday, August 30.
Right now, fall camp is in full swing all across the sport, and Louisville is no exception. The Cardinals are just past the halfway point of their preseason, with eight of their 15 alloted practices now in the books.
Their most recent practice session, which took place on Saturday, was the Cardinals' first of three planned scrimmage sessions during fall camp. While fans and the media couldn't get a glimpse at how the team looked during the closed practice, head coach Jeff Brohm came away overall pleased with what he saw out of his squad.
"I think scrimmage one, for the most part, some good things happened," he said.
The primary reason that Louisville is expected to win games this upcoming season is because of their defense. From a wealth of options at running back and wide receiver, to an experienced transfer quarterback behind a solid offensive line, the Cardinals have the potential to light up the scoreboard.
During this first scrimmage, Brohm was particularly impressed by what he saw out of the first team offense.
"Offensively, the first unit, our playmakers showed up and made plays, and were pretty consistent there," he said. "I think the backups, they got to pick it up, but that's normal. They just haven't been in a pressure situation like this. We just got to clean up the details, and I think they can get it done. We have the confidence they can get it done, but we got to make sure more than 11 are ready to go, which I feel we're going in the right direction."
Brohm noted that transfer quarterback Miller Moss demonstrated "great poise" throughout the scrimmage, that the wide receiver competition behind Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy was "making progress," and that, unsurprisingly, he felt "great where we're at" with the running back room. He also said that, while there were some offensive line that had to sub out due to the heat, this unit was "pretty consistent up front."
While the offense is what fans and pundits are bullish on for Louisville heading into the new season, the defensive side of the ball is what continues to elicit the most question marks from the general public. They might not have been perfect during the scrimmage, but Brohm did like what he had to see defensively - especially on defensive line and front seven as a whole.
"Defense, I think we're getting better," he said. "Preventing big plays, preventing passes over our head, is what we need to do. For the most part, we did pretty good there. There were a few times, since it wasn't live tackle, that we probably could have made a play or made a hit, and we allowed to make a catch or two, But overall, I thought it was a good job once again, by our first unit.
"I thought we got good push up front by our D-line. Plenty of push up front, some batted balls that were really beneficial. Great effort on the defensive line. So that was good to see."
Louisville plans on conducting another scrimmage this upcoming Wednesday, and then a third one next Saturday. While traditional practice setting do serve a purpose, these scrimmages play a vital role in helping the the program get ready for the upcoming season.
"We learn a lot (from the scrimmages)," Brohm said. "We had the headsets, we were using the press box, we did quite a few things that are game like. Even for coaches, it's beneficial. For players, for sure. Going in and out of the huddle, being on the sideline, knowing the substitution pattern and being ready to go. That's critical, so you can't make any mistakes there. We need to do this as much as we can within reason."
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky