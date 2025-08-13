Watch: Brian Brohm, Louisville QBs Talk Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is nearly in the books. The Cardinals' preseason has just roughly half a week left before they transition into normal game week practice, and kickoff for their season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky only 17 days out.
When it comes to the quarterback spot for Louisville, they are entering their third consecutive season in which they will go with a transfer as their starter, bringing in Miller Moss from USC. He has put together a good fall camp up to this point, and the battle for the backup spot between Deuce Adams and Brady Allen continues to rage on.
"Camp has been good so far," offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "These guys are coming focused and ready to go. We don't go quite as hard as back in my day with the two-a-days every day, we give them a little break here and there.
"Ever since Miller's got here in January, we've been full go. Putting the offense in, him getting to know the guys, getting to know our system. He's really taken it by the horns, and done a great job with us."
Following the Cardinals' practice on Wednesday, Brohm, Moss, Adams and Allen took time to meet with the media. They discussed the quarterback room as a whole, how Moss continues to grow during the preseason, the battle between Adams and Allen, the Cardinals' second scrimmage of fall camp, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Brian Brohm
Quarterback Miller Moss
Quarterbacks Brady Allen and Deuce Adams
(Photo of Brian Brohm, Miller Moss: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
