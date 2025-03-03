Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action.
On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2024 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside L&N Stadium. It's the third spring ball under head coach Jeff Brohm, who is coming off of a 9-4 campaign in his second season at the helm.
"I thought it was a good first day," Brohm said. "Without question, we got some new faces, so we got to get to work and get everybody up to speed on what is about to take place, the way we want to practice, the things we want to cover, and as efficient as we want to be. We want to make sure we're starting off on the right foot, and getting things corrected and working these guys as much as we can."
The program is holding 15 total practice sessions, six of which are completely open to the public. It will all culminate with the spring game, which is set to take place on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
With Monday was the first organized practice since the end of the 2024 season, the start to spring ball was kept relatively simple and relegated to mainly day one scheme installs and things of that nature.
"We got some limited time to get that done, but through meetings, and workouts, and on the field work, we should be getting up to speed as fast as we can. We'll have to utilize every practice we can, and we'll look forward to that. Our guys had good energy today, and I thought the most part, we got quite a bit out of it."
Following their first practice the preseason, Brohm, took time to meet with the media. He discussed what he saw in the first day of spring ball, how the players have adjusted with so many newcomers, various position groups, and more.
