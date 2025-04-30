Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OT Commit Bryten Close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another in-state Class of 2026 prospect has chose the Louisville football program, as Bryten Close has committed to the Cardinals.
Prospect: Bryten Close
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Top Offers: East Carolina, Liberty, Ohio, UMass, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Frame: Close has a very good base frame on him. Not only does he have the height you want out of an offensive tackle, but he has a great wingspan to boot at 83 inches. Additionally, he looks to have much more weight packed on than his reported. He appears closer to 300 pounds, it is fairly evenly spread out, and he could add more.
Athleticism: For an offensive lineman, Close moves very well. He has good footwork, which allows him to both come off the ball fairly quickly and maintain his leverage against defender. His play strength is solid, although Taylor County's competition usually didn't provide much pushback.
Instincts: What stood out on Close's film the most was how willing he was to either get to the second level as a blocker, or pull across the line. He is always looking downfield for the block or the next defender to erase. Not to mention that once he is engaged in a block, his grip strength is very good, and he rarely ever loses his grip on a block. Additionally, he seldom lets defenders get around him, thanks mainly to his good footwork that allows him to stay in front more often than not.
Polish: Close played exclusively right tackle while on offense, but he could project as a guard at the next level with the amount of pulling he does, and his proficiency at it. He usually maintains good pad level, but does sometimes dip a bit or get stood up. Close routinely delivers a good initial strike with fundamental hand placement, but his arms do sometimes get wide on blocks that last a little longer. His stance is also a bit wider than expected, partially due to Taylor County's own offensive system.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a solid pickup for Louisville that could have some real long term value. Close will have to clean up a few things once on campus, as well as determine his role at the college level, but there's a lot to like with some of his athletic intangibles and his overall mindset.
(Photo of Bryten Close via Twitter/X)
