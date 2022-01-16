Louisville OL Caleb Chandler to Return for 2022 Season

The Cardinals' top offensive lineman is coming back for one final year with the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A key component of the offensive side of the ball for Louisville is coming back for one final year.

Offensive guard Caleb Chandler, one of Louisville's top NFL Draft prospects on the roster, announced Sunday on Instagram that he will be skipping the draft and returning for the 2022 season.

"CardNation... we've been through the bad but you guys have made a kid from a small town in Jefferson, Georqia feel so loved and welcomed through it all!" Chander wrote. "The place Card Nation has in my heart will forever be with me. You guys and this city deserve the world. And that's what I plan on giving to you!"

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound guard was the top performer on arguably the most underrated offensive line in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The redshirt junior helped the Cardinals average 209.8 yards on the ground per game, with the overall offense finishing the season averaging 446.2 yards - which was 21st in FBS - and 31.6 points per game.

Not only was the Jefferson, Ga. native voted as a First Team All-ACC selection for his efforts, but he was also named as on of the top 101 players from the 2021 season according to Pro Football Focus.

"Chandler played near-flawless football in the second half of the season," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "From Week 6 on, he earned pass-blocking and run-blocking grades north of 90.0, which is something no other Power Five guard accomplished. He allowed only three pressures and earned a 92.6 overall mark in that span."

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Caleb Chandler: Michael Wade - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter