Louisville Makes Top Four for Elite In-State '27 Wide Receiver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program have placed a massive emphasis on recruiting the best players the state of Kentucky has to offer in the Class of 2027. As part of those efforts, they are one step closer to landing one of the best players in the Commonwealth.

Cam Wade, a two-way prospect who plays wide receiver and defensive back for Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman, announced his list of top four schools on Tuesday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Florida State, LSU and Maryland are also still in the running for his commitment. Wade also holds offers from Colorado, Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

Since first offering him last November, Louisville has put the full court press on Wade. He took a visit for their season-opener vs. EKU, last August, executive Director of Football Personnel Vince Marrow has served as his lead recruiter, and the Cards also signed his Paducah Tilghman teammate, offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland, in the previous cycle.

There's a reason why UofL is in hot pursuit of Wade, and it's not just because he's an in-state product. he ranks as high as the No. 167 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per ESPN, with the 247Sports Composite tabbing him as the No. 5 played in the Commonwealth and the 220th-ranked prospect nationally.

While Wade is a two-way player for Paducah Tilghman, he does the bulk of his damage as a pass catcher. Last season as a junior, he logged 53 receptions for 821 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returning two punts and two interceptions for scores as well, helping guide the Blue Tornado to a 14-2 record and an appearance in the KHSAA Class 4A semifinals.

Louisville is off to a blazing-hot start in their 2027 recruiting class. Currently holding seven commits, it ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Four of their commits are four-star prospects: Quarterback Jack Sorgi, wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr., tight end D’Angelo White and cornerback Allen Evans IV.

(Photo of football: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

